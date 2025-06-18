Trump is Not Worried

You can panic if you’d like, but Trump’s posture and body language has been extremely encouraging.

He’s not worried at all.

He knows he ultimately holds all the cards, and that he is in control of the situation.

If you don’t trust him, that’s fine. In three years, you can vote for someone else, but until then, he’s your Commander in Chief, and we have no choice but to watch how it unfolds.

With that being said, there’s nobody I’d rather have in this position than Trump, and I trust him to do what’s best for the American People. He does not want another endless war.