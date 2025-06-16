Trump Calls Out Obama and Trudeau for Isolating Russia

Trump at the G7 Summit in Canada calls out Obama and Trudeau for kicking Russia out of the organization in 2014.

All Putin wants is for Russia to be respected and given a seat at the table in what he calls a “multi-polar world”. Instead, the West isolated Russia and turned Ukraine into a NATO proxy to fight Russia.

One could argue a soft/cold WW3 started in 2014. That was the moment the CIA/State Dept overthrew and took control of Ukraine, and the West completely isolated Russia.

Everything we are witnessing now stems from the catastrophic foreign policy decisions during the Obama regime.