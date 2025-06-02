Russia/Ukraine Talks Go Nowhere Once Again

Talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul today.

Russia’s demands have not changed, they want Ukraine to stay out of NATO, demilitarization, denazification, the 4 Eastern Oblasts, and full end to the conflict.

Ukraine continue to refuse this proposal. They want a temporary 30 day ceasefire to resupply, NATO membership (which would immediately initiate full-scale WW3), and they want all of their land back that Russia occupy.

In other words, Ukraine are still in denial that they have lost the war, negotiations are going nowhere, and Putin is going to continue to bludgeon them and bleed them of their resources, while destroying all NATO equipment that gets sent to Ukraine.

Despite whatever the media say, Russia have been in dominant position this entire time, and Ukraine have zero leverage whatsoever. Putin does not have to make any concessions. If Ukraine do not want to capitulate, Putin will just keep going until Ukraine cannot fight anymore, and then he will take whatever he wants. Simple as that.