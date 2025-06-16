Trump is Playing Hardball with Iran

Trump is basically spoon-feeding it to us.

He says that he gave Iran a 60 day deadline to make a deal, they said no, and “on the 61st you saw what happened”.

Here’s my take:

Trump has been standing in the way of Israel attacking Iran, giving them an opportunity to come to a diplomatic resolution without direct war. Iran refused Trump’s offer to abandon their nuclear program, so Trump stepped out of the way of Netanyahu.

Now Trump claims Iran want to make a deal.

Trump just proved to Iran he is not messing around, that he follows through on his threats, and that their survival relies on Trump’s protection. Trump essentially went full mafioso on Iran.

I’m not necessarily saying I agree with it, but that’s what I think happened.

Additionally, I don’t believe Trump has any plans of dragging the US into this conflict directly. He has no desire for a prolonged war involving US troops. All he wants is for Iran to submit, give up the nuclear program, and reach an economic deal.

If Iran choose to make a deal, Trump will step back in the way of Netanyahu.