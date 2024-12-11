Playback speed
The Deep State Fear Gabbard’s Position on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine!

Clandestine
Dec 11, 2024
15
29
Transcript

⚠️Holy Shit⚠️

Bolton said the quiet part out loud!

Last night, Bolton admitted that the establishment fear Tulsi Gabbard because of her position on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine!!!

This is why they are so afraid of her.

SHE KNOWS THE BIG SECRET!

Clandestine
