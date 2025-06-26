When Trump went to the Middle East, he secured TRILLIONS in investments from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE.

The MSM said it was a “bribe”.

I think Trump was able to secure those deals, in exchange for eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat to the region.

The deal was already made!

Trump and Israel were not the only ones who did not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. All the nations of the region wanted it too, and that’s why Trump has such a great relationship with Bin Salman, and why Trump is so beloved by the leaders of the region.

Also, Qatar didn’t give Trump the new AF1 plane as a bribe. It was a gift, for bringing stability to the Middle East and eliminating the threat of the Deep State proxy, Iran.

We as the public, just didn’t know it yet.

The war was won before it began!!!