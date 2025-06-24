We Just Witnessed 5GW

My father is a retired Army Officer.

He was EOD. Nuclear. Also worked for Dept of Energy. He still has Q clearance.

We talked last night, and he is astonished by what we just witnessed.

He said “that’s not the way war works, it was too perfect”.

Not just the kinetic aspect of it, but the information warfare and media misdirection, while maintaining the narrative and managing public perception, in addition to juggling untold layers of theater. It was an absolute masterclass in 5th generation warfare (5GW).

I don’t think most people, myself included, can fully wrap their minds around the amount of planning that went into this entire operation, and the amount of variables that had to be accounted for. The air strikes were, without a doubt, the easiest element of this operation. The hard part, was the information/psychological element. The real war, was in the media and on social media. The internet was the battlefield.

He said that witnessing these past two weeks unfold, has made him believe that all parties involved in this conflict, must have already agreed to a deal behind closed doors, and what we just witnessed, was probably a massive scripted theater. A controlled “war”. The US, Iran, Israel, and all the superpowers, including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and probably more, were almost assuredly in the loop the entire time.

There was never a real risk of the US MIL getting dragged into a ground war, and WW3 was never going to happen. Trump had the entire war won before it took place, and the entire operation was secure. The deal was already agreed to. The entire thing was scripted, and executed with flawless military precision.

Trump had complete control of the situation the entire time, and warfare has advanced into an entire new realm, far beyond the comprehension of the public.

The entire world just got psyopped, and most of them will never know it.