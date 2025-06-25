Trump is Not Owned by Anyone

Trump just proved he is NOT controlled by Israel.

This segment from Crowder lays it out quite nicely, while absolutely dragging Candace Owens.

In retrospect, that brief breach in the ceasefire, did us a MASSIVE favor. It gave Trump the opportunity to prove that he is in charge of the two sides, not the other way around.

They were about to fuck up, Trump put his foot down and told Netanyahu to turn his planes around, and the ceasefire has been holding since. He told Netanyahu that he’s “got no idea what the fuck he is doing”, on live TV, in front of the entire world.

Anyone still claiming that Trump is owned by Israel, is either intentionally spreading disinformation, or they are painfully retarded. Trump did not start a war for Israel. He eliminated the need for war, and told Netanyahu to stand down.

This “Trump is owned by the Jews” narrative, is officially dead, and anyone who spreads it must be held accountable.