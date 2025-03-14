NATO Officials Bending the Knee to Trump

Yesterday, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, was in Washington meeting with Trump.

Today, Rutte is now confirming that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table, and that relations with Russia need to be normalized post-war.

I don’t know what Trump told Rutte behind closed doors, but based on Rutte’s comments today, it appears he has accepted that Trump holds all the cards. NATO officials are beginning to accept their fate that this conflict is soon going to be over and the money laundering operation is done.

Granted, Rutte is still a slimy Soros-owned politician, but it appears even he knows when he is beaten. Trump is dictating the terms for the agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and there’s nothing EU/NATO officials can do about it.

This might seem small, but Rutte admitting Ukraine membership is off the table, is a MASSIVE step towards ending this war.