Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
16

NATO Officials Bending the Knee to Trump

Clandestine
Mar 14, 2025
3
16
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, was in Washington meeting with Trump.

Today, Rutte is now confirming that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table, and that relations with Russia need to be normalized post-war.

I don’t know what Trump told Rutte behind closed doors, but based on Rutte’s comments today, it appears he has accepted that Trump holds all the cards. NATO officials are beginning to accept their fate that this conflict is soon going to be over and the money laundering operation is done.

Granted, Rutte is still a slimy Soros-owned politician, but it appears even he knows when he is beaten. Trump is dictating the terms for the agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and there’s nothing EU/NATO officials can do about it.

This might seem small, but Rutte admitting Ukraine membership is off the table, is a MASSIVE step towards ending this war.

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
Putin Speaks on Ceasefire Proposal
  Clandestine
Trump Suggests Larger Conspiracy Regarding Assassination Attempts
  Clandestine
Trump Flirting with Leaving NATO!
  Clandestine
Epstein Files Delivered to Kash!
  Clandestine
Zelensky’s Mission is WW3
  Clandestine
Trump Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine!
  Clandestine
Epstein Files Will be a Process not a Band-Aid Rip
  Clandestine