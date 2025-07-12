In the last 3 weeks:

-Trump stopped the Israel/Iran war

-NATO paying for their own defense

-Congress passed the OBBB

-Comey/Brennan under investigation

-Mass layoffs at US agencies

But if you skim social media, you would assume the sky has fallen.

We’ve been doing this same emotional roller coaster for over a month straight. First it was the end of the world with Iran and WW3. Then it was the end of the world with the OBBB and Elon creating the “America Party” (which has already lost almost all its steam). Then it was the end of the world with the Axios memo. Then it was the end of the world with Trump’s answer at the cabinet meeting. Then it was the end of the world with Bondi/Kash/Bongino rumors.

While in reality, Trump and his cabinet have been racking up serious wins, winning in the courts, combating lawfare, draining the swamp, stopping wars, and now Obama FBI/CIA Directors, Comey and Brennan, are under criminal investigation.

The MAGA base should be surging right now. They should be celebrating endless wins, but they have been whipped into an emotional/psychotic frenzy about this Epstein stuff, which all originates from an Axios leak, of an unofficial, unsigned, undated, draft of a memo. With this one leak, the enemy have completely derailed Trump’s momentum in the media space, and it’s been amplified by bad actors and gullible influencers.

A significant portion of Trump’s base have been emotionally manipulated. MAGA is under assault via information/psychological warfare, and it’s working on many.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t be outraged about Epstein, but I am saying that your outrage is being weaponized by the enemy. Our minds are under attack.