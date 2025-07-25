Russiagate is the Tip of the Iceberg

Flashback to 05/01/25:

DNI Gabbard confirms she is working with NIH Bhattacharya and HHS RFK Jr., to find the source of C19.

She brings up the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine multiple times.

If this “grand conspiracy” investigation believes that this coup was a continuous act carried out through the entirety of the 2020 election, and the virus was created by US funding via USAID Project PREDICT, then that would mean that elements within the US government created the virus that ultimately interfered in the 2020 election via mass mail-ballots and sabotage of Trump’s presidency.

Tulsi looking into C19 while she is looking into Russiagate, is not an accident. They are connected.

Yes, I am inferring that C19 was a man-made biological weapon, that was released intentionally, to sabotage Trump’s presidency, interfere in the election, and ultimately overthrow Trump.

I am inferring that C19 was part of the years-long regime-change operation launched by Obama and his intelligence spooks. It’s quite literally the CIA playbook to use biological agents to sabotage governments as part of regime-change operations, see Operation Mongoose in JFK files.

Russiagate is just the tip of the iceberg. Tulsi is looking into the entire treasonous conspiracy. She knows the entire thing is connected and she knows where this trail ends.

Yes, I am inferring that the same treasonous cabal that unleashed the Russia hoax, also released C19, and I’ve got the paper trail to prove it.

USAID Project PREDICT. Metabiota. EcoHealth Alliance. Ukraine. Hunter Biden. Nathan Wolfe. Contracts begin 2014 post Maidan-coup.

Ace in the back pocket.