I see a lot of people concerned that no matter what happens, the Left will not believe it.

This is partially correct. There will be millions who refuse to accept anything. Approximately 4-6% will be lost forever.

But we don’t need ALL of them to accept it, we just need to reach “critical mass”. We just need a certain percentage of the population to accept reality, in order to safely move onto the justice phase.

The “hive mind” or “collective consciousness” is real. The “100th Monkey Effect” is real.

I’m not sure exactly what percentage of people we need to wake up in order to reach critical mass, but the number exists, and we get closer to it every day.

Eventually, we will reach critical mass, and humans around the globe will subconsciously accept the truth, so don’t stop waking people up, because the next person that wakes up, could be the “100th Monkey” that tips the scales of collective human consciousness.