The Early Vote Favors Trump!

Clandestine
Oct 22, 2024
Trump is surging!

The early vote numbers continue to be catastrophic for the Dems, and it is starting to cause a widespread panic.

Halperin says, “If this continues, Donald Trump can’t lose, because the Democrats can’t possibly do well enough on Election Day”.

Spicer says, “The data is unbelievable. It’s almost too good to be true.”

These are not polls. These are not betting markets. These are the actual votes coming in. Trump’s early turnout is unprecedented for a Republican, and if the trend continues, Trump may have the White House secure before Election Day, making it mathematically un-stealable, a.k.a. “Too Big To Rig”.

The early numbers indicate the Trump base is energized and motivated, while the Dems are struggling, and the early vote is normally their strong suit.

This does not mean the election is over, but the early numbers suggest Trump is trending SUBSTANTIALLY better than he was at this time in 2016 and 2020.

Video from @2waytvapp and analysis from @MarkHalperin and @seanspicer on X.

