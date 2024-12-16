Trump Speaks on the Drones

Trump speaks on the drone situation:

He says that our government, military, and Biden, definitely know what is going on.

He shares my belief that these are NOT foreign drones, because they would have been dealt with.

Trump seems to believe that these are domestic drones, and that the Biden regime are refusing to acknowledge their source to “keep people in suspense”.

It behooves the Biden regime for us to be so concerned about these drones, so we are less concerned about their blatant corruption. Maybe there is something nefarious going on, or maybe they just like that we are heavily distracted and are no longer talking about Hunter’s pardon or why it started in 2014.