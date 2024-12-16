Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
22

Trump Speaks on the Drones

Clandestine
Dec 16, 2024
4
22
Share
Transcript

Trump speaks on the drone situation:

He says that our government, military, and Biden, definitely know what is going on.

He shares my belief that these are NOT foreign drones, because they would have been dealt with.

Trump seems to believe that these are domestic drones, and that the Biden regime are refusing to acknowledge their source to “keep people in suspense”.

It behooves the Biden regime for us to be so concerned about these drones, so we are less concerned about their blatant corruption. Maybe there is something nefarious going on, or maybe they just like that we are heavily distracted and are no longer talking about Hunter’s pardon or why it started in 2014.

Discussion about this podcast

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
The Deep State Fear Gabbard’s Position on US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine!
  Clandestine
KJP Blames Trump’s “Retribution” for Hunter’s Pardon
  Clandestine
The Enemy Told Me Everything
  Clandestine
The Deep State are Panicking About Ukraine
  Clandestine
Trump and Putin Will Prevent WW3
  Clandestine
The US are Instigating War with Russia
  Clandestine
Russia Know the Deep State Game Plan
  Clandestine