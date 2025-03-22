Trump vs CIA Regime Change

The CIA is a rogue agency, engaged in regime change around the globe.

They overthrow/eliminate leaders that do not align with their agenda, and use influence/propaganda to replace them with leaders that do.

That includes the President of the United States…

Flashback to January 3, 2017, while Trump was still President Elect for the first time. Schumer seemed to know at the time that the intelligence community were already looking to overthrow Trump, before he even stepped foot in office.

They tried to oust him with Mueller and the Russia hoax. They tried to impeach him over a phone call to Ukraine. Then, they eventually succeeded via color revolution in 2020, in which they covered up Hunter’s Laptop, weaponized social media and the MSM, censored/propagandized millions of Americans, released a biological agent (C19), and stole the election.

Despite their successful regime change in 2020, Trump came back in 2024, overcame their global anti-Trump propaganda campaign, he won the primary, and was threatening to win the Presidency again.

So then they had no choice but to kill him, just like they did Kennedy…

Only this time, they failed.