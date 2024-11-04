A Unifying Victory for America

Last night, Vivek outlined the impact of a convincing Trump victory.

He claims we are looking at a historic win that will “unite the country”.

He’s right. The bigger the Trump win, the less credibility the media have, and the more political ammunition/optics Trump will have to efficiently implement the MAGA agenda and get this country back on track.

If Trump wins the popular vote, the media will not be able to use that talking point, and the public will have no choice but to concede that Trump is beloved.

If Trump wins majorities in the House and Senate, the Dems will not be able to obstruct pro-Trump legislation, and all the Congressional committees will be under MAGA’s control.

If Trump flips some blue states, it will confirm the People have tuned-out the MSM, and that the Deep State brainwashing apparatus has lost its control over public perception, and thus reality.

It’s not enough just to win. We have to win BIG if we want to maximize this 4 year window with Trump and defeat the Deep State. And Vivek, one of Trump’s top surrogates, seems pretty confident we have the enthusiasm and turnout to get it done.