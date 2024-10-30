Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Garbage”

Biden just gift-wrapped the election and laid it at Trump’s feet.

Any momentum or optics Kamala was hoping to gain on her big night, was just squandered by Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage”.

Biden just supplied Trump with unlimited ammunition for the final stretch. Not only did he ruin the Dems’ big narrative shift with Kamala’s speech on the Ellipse, he just gave Trump the rallying cry to solidify his support in the final stages of the election.

Absolutely catastrophic mistake from Biden, and now the Dems/MSM are already going into damage control and trying to rewrite what Biden said. It won’t work so long as we have X.

Biden just dealt a crippling blow to the Dems, with minimal time to recover. He is our greatest weapon! 😂