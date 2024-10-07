Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14

Elon and Tucker Accuse Pro-Kamala Billionaires of Being on Epstein’s Client List!

Clandestine
Oct 07, 2024
14
Share
Transcript

Things are heating up 👀

Elon and Tucker just casually accused pro-Kamala billionaires of being on the Epstein client list, including Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates.

I’m old enough to remember when this was considered tinfoil hat stuff. Now it’s talked about so nonchalantly.

Just a few short years ago, those of us who brought up human trafficking, pedophilia, Epstein island, Podesta emails, etc., were called every name in the book, and dismissed as “conspiracy theorists”. Now the broader public have been normalized to its reality, and are anxiously awaiting transparency.

I think the world is ready to be told the truth. Many of the people we looked up to as leaders and role models, are engaged in unspeakable evil.

Discussion about this podcast

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!
  Clandestine
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!
  Clandestine
Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified
  Clandestine
Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric
  Clandestine
Kamala Confirms She Wants WW3
  Clandestine
Full Debate Analysis
  Clandestine
Trump and Elon’s Government Efficiency Task Force
  Clandestine