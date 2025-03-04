Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
38

Epstein Files Delivered to Kash!

Clandestine
Mar 04, 2025
4
38
Share
Transcript

⚠️HUGE update on the Epstein files⚠️

-“Truckload” of files from SDNY were delivered to Kash

-Kash is investigating why SDNY withheld documents (Dennehy fired)

-Kash’s team are currently reviewing the thousands of files

-Bondi calls out Biden regime for sitting on these files

-Bondi says that the American People are going to see everything

-Bondi admits some information will be redacted for NATSEC and grand jury information

In other words, Bondi and Kash have the situation under control, and everyone just needs to let them do their work.

I understand everyone is anxious and angry, but Trump and his appointees have proven their intentions are legitimate.

It’s happening. The ball is rolling.

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
Zelensky’s Mission is WW3
  Clandestine
Trump Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine!
  Clandestine
Epstein Files Will be a Process not a Band-Aid Rip
  Clandestine
Tulsi Sworn-In as DNI and Negotiations with Russia Pick Up Steam!
  Clandestine
Trump’s Plan for Gaza
  Clandestine
Trump Says US Will Take Over Gaza Strip
  Clandestine
Trump is Cutting Off the Head of the Snake
  Clandestine