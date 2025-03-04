Epstein Files Delivered to Kash!

⚠️HUGE update on the Epstein files⚠️

-“Truckload” of files from SDNY were delivered to Kash

-Kash is investigating why SDNY withheld documents (Dennehy fired)

-Kash’s team are currently reviewing the thousands of files

-Bondi calls out Biden regime for sitting on these files

-Bondi says that the American People are going to see everything

-Bondi admits some information will be redacted for NATSEC and grand jury information

In other words, Bondi and Kash have the situation under control, and everyone just needs to let them do their work.

I understand everyone is anxious and angry, but Trump and his appointees have proven their intentions are legitimate.

It’s happening. The ball is rolling.