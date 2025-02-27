Playback speed
Transcript
Epstein Files Will be a Process not a Band-Aid Rip

Clandestine
Feb 27, 2025
Transcript

Senator Blackburn with an important update about the Epstein files.

She says this will be a “phase 1 release” and that there will be “more to come”.

This confirms my thinking that this will be a spaced-out DECLAS process to maximize exposure and public comprehension.

This process will be done in digestible chunks. I understand many of you don’t like this idea and you want it all right now, but this is how it’s going to happen regardless of what you want.

Just keep in mind that whatever information we get today or in the near future, there will be more information down the road. This will be a normalization process, not a band-aid rip.

