Johnson Wins Speakership

Johnson officially secures position as Speaker of the House.

Not my first choice, but frankly I have little faith in Congress to accomplish anything anyways.

And with Trump in the White House, Johnson cannot make any side deals with the Dems. Trump can veto everything.

If Johnson tries to pass more funding for Ukraine/Israel, and Trump signs off on it… well then we were doomed anyways, regardless of who was elected Speaker.

Surely there will be many claiming that the sky is falling, but that is far from the case. Trump and Elon said they want Johnson, and by the looks of it, Trump plans to address the most pressing issues via Executive Order on day 1, circumventing the need for the corrupt and inefficient Legislative branch. (See video attached)

In conclusion, we don’t have much of a choice other than to trust Trump. We voted for him to get the job done. He and his team have a plan, and he is asking for us to unify.

Let’s give Johnson a chance and if he fails to do what is required, ultimately, it falls on Trump.