Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9

Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!

Clandestine
Oct 17, 2024
9
Share
Transcript

Is it starting to make sense why the Dems kept a lid on Kamala all this time?

She has only been doing cupcake interviews on DNC-controlled outlets for a reason. As soon as she actually got pressed by an interviewer, she imploded.

If we had an honest media, this is how every interview should have gone up to this point, but Kamala was given preferential treatment, was able to edit out all her embarrassing answers, was given the script, was not pressed, etc. The DNC-controlled media insulated her, and now she is crumbling the moment she steps outside of structure.

The Harris campaign is over. They are not going to admit it, but it’s over, and they know it. Cheating is their only option now.

Discussion about this podcast

Clandestine’s Newsletter
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Authors
Clandestine
Recent Posts
60 Minutes Reveals the Deep State Plan to Steal the Election!
  Clandestine
Elon and Tucker Accuse Pro-Kamala Billionaires of Being on Epstein’s Client List!
  Clandestine
Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified
  Clandestine
Democrat Leaders Double Down on Violent Rhetoric
  Clandestine
Kamala Confirms She Wants WW3
  Clandestine
Full Debate Analysis
  Clandestine
Trump and Elon’s Government Efficiency Task Force
  Clandestine