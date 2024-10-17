Kamala Implodes and Destroys Campaign in Fox News Interview!

Is it starting to make sense why the Dems kept a lid on Kamala all this time?

She has only been doing cupcake interviews on DNC-controlled outlets for a reason. As soon as she actually got pressed by an interviewer, she imploded.

If we had an honest media, this is how every interview should have gone up to this point, but Kamala was given preferential treatment, was able to edit out all her embarrassing answers, was given the script, was not pressed, etc. The DNC-controlled media insulated her, and now she is crumbling the moment she steps outside of structure.

The Harris campaign is over. They are not going to admit it, but it’s over, and they know it. Cheating is their only option now.