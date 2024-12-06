KJP Blames Trump’s “Retribution” for Hunter’s Pardon

Chief Propagandist KJP, is asked about why she said Hunter would not be pardoned, only for him to be pardoned.

She claims that the “circumstances changed”, and blames Trump’s incoming administration for seeking “retribution”.

In other words, Trump was not supposed to win. The Biden regime fully expected Trump to lose, so they could retain their control, give Hunter a slap on the wrist to make it appear that he had been investigated thoroughly, when in reality, he was being let off the hook for his money laundering and foreign business dealings, which are actually Joe/Obama’s crimes.

Treason in plain sight.