Share post
Panic is Setting In!

Clandestine
Oct 24, 2024
17
44
Transcript

HERE COMES THE PANIC!

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski goes absolutely unhinged in one of the most insane rants you’ll ever see. She hits damn near every buzzword/talking point.

-Fascism

-Dictator

-Hitler

-Veterans hoax

-Use Military on political opponents

-“He is killing us” (women)

-Abortion

-You “idiots” are not allowed to question the MSM and their Hitler allegations

These are the deranged ramblings of a terrified propagandist, who knows her side is about to lose, and her complicity in treason will eventually come forth. This is insane rhetoric, based exclusively on lies.

The Dems are losing, and the only thing they can do now is try to scare the public into voting for them. It won’t work.

PANIC IN DC!

Clandestine’s Newsletter
