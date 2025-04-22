Putin Gifts Trump Iconic Painting!

Last month, Putin gave Witkoff a mystery painting to deliver to Trump as a gift amidst their ongoing negotiations.

CNN were given access to the painting by the Russian artist, Nikas Safronov, depicting Trump’s iconic fist pump after the assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

This shows the relationship between the US and Russia is in a significantly better place than just a few months ago, when Putin was firing new IRBM systems and the Biden regime were pushing for Ukraine to join NATO. The once looming threat of direct/nuclear war with Russia, now seems like a distant memory.

But as you can tell from this CNN report, the Dems/MSM are already throwing a fit about it, and are displeased with the friendliness between Trump and Putin.

But in reality, this is yet another step towards the end goal, which is peace, and normalized relations with Russia.