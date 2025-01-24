Putin Says 2020 Election Was Stolen from Trump!

YUGE! 👀

Putin says that the war in Ukraine never would have started, if the election had not been stolen from Trump in 2020!

Putin/Russia have said many times, that the US manufactured a biological crisis (C19) in order to carry out mail-in ballot fraud.

I’ve been trying to tell y’all for years that Putin knows what’s actually going on. He knows the Deep State exists, and outside of Trump, Putin is their next greatest threat.

Putin knows the game being played, and he knows Trump is not his enemy.