Putin Speaks on Ceasefire Proposal

I see a lot of improper reporting about Putin’s comments about the ceasefire.

Putin agrees with Trump that there needs to be a permanent and peaceful end to this war, but Putin wants changes to the deal to ensure this will be PERMANENT peace, not a 30 day ceasefire, and is willing to work with Trump on progressing the deal that is beneficial to Russia’s objectives.

Putin said that he is “in favor” of the proposal, but that there are some “nuances” and “serious issues” that need to be addressed before the proposal can be progressed.

So for those saying Putin agreed to the ceasefire proposal on the table, that does not appear to be the case. Putin agreed with the overall idea of a ceasefire, but wants this to be a permanent ceasefire, not an opportunity for Ukraine to regroup.

Putin also addresses that the “original causes of the conflict” need to be addressed. Putin is alluding to his demands that he has been consistent with since the beginning of the invasion into Ukraine. Putin wants to ensure:

-NATO does not expand to Ukraine

-The complete demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine

-Russian-speaking regions in East to have their independence from Ukraine

-Addressing bioweapon development

-etc.

In conclusion, Putin wants peace, but wants to rework the proposal with Trump to ensure this is a permanent solution and not an opportunity for Zelensky/NATO to draw this out longer.