REAL ID is About Election Integrity

🔥HERE WE GO🔥

Noem confirms that REAL ID will help the states secure elections!

It looks like Trump is trying to use existing laws on the books to secure elections, similar to how he created DOGE by repurposing an agency that already existed.

This is about ELECTION INTEGRITY!

Noem also confirms that “at the federal level, that information is NOT going to be any biometric information”. So these narratives that this is some sort of “digital ID” or “social credit score”, are overblown. This about identifying who is here LEGALLY, so we can make life difficult for those who are here ILLEGALLY, and prevent them from voting in our elections.

As I proposed the other day, REAL ID appears to be the gateway to securing elections, or at least the start. If we combine more secure ID with paper ballots and same-day voting, the Dems will no longer be able to use their favorite election fraud methods, i.e. illegals voting and ballot harvesting. They will never win a federal election again.

And the beauty of this whole plan, is that Trump does NOT have to go through Congress, because the laws are already on the books. The Biden regime just refused to enforce it, and pushed back the deadline from 2023 to 2025.

Trump might be onto something here.