RFK Jr. Knows About the Labs in Ukraine

Flashback to July 15, 2023:

RFK Jr. brings up the US development of “ethnic bioweapons”, at the US-funded labs in Ukraine and Taiwan, designed to target people by race.

RFK Jr. REALLY knows the depths of this rabbit hole, and he is one of the few who spoke up about this subject, and just like Tulsi, he received incredible backlash from the media for commenting on it.

I’m noticing a minor trend between a few of Trump’s cabinet picks. The two most vocal politicians about the biolabs in Ukraine were RFK Jr. and Tulsi, and now RFK Jr. runs the Health agencies, and Tulsi runs all of US intelligence.

Then there’s Rubio, while seemingly trying to cover up the US-funded labs in Ukraine, he is still linked to the situation, as he brought it up multiple times in a public senate hearings, and is one of the Gang of 8 who gets briefed on the most sensitive classified intelligence.

There seems to be some correlation, and I’m willing to bet this situation is about to get a lot more attention down the road.

The quest for justice for Covid, will lead the investigators to the labs in Ukraine, and Trump’s cabinet know it.