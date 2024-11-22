Russia Know the Deep State Game Plan

Eyes on 👀

Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, says that the Biden regime are provoking Russia with missile strikes via Ukraine as proxy, in an attempt to “leave as bad a legacy as possible” to the incoming Trump administration.

Russia know what’s going on.

They know the Deep State are trying to create a broader conflict, in an attempt to sabotage Trump’s upcoming presidency. The Biden regime are trying to bait Putin into a significant response, in order to justify full-scale kinetic war with Russia, before Trump assumes office and prevents it from happening.

It’s reassuring to know Putin and his government are aware of the situation, but terrifying that the Biden regime are trying to instigate nuclear war for political gain.

This is just the next extension of the Trump witch hunt. The Deep State are willing to start WW3 to stop Trump.