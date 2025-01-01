Terror Attack in New Orleans

Terrorist was reportedly wearing full body armor, exchanged fire with police, used rented car packed with explosives, and was carrying an ISIS flag

This was clearly organized terrorism. The only question is, by whom?

Is this actually ISIS, or is it someone else wanting it to look like ISIS? And ISIS is a proxy of the CIA.

This also looks dangerously similar to the multiple terror attacks in Russia like the Crocus City Hall massacre, which were carried out by Ukrainian/CIA assets.

Louisiana also just declared state of emergency, postponed the Sugar Bowl in NOLA, and reportedly there are other accomplices at large.

In conclusion, it’s either the CIA by some level of separation, or just some random highly organized terrorist that just wanted to kill people. I strongly lean towards CIA and their affiliates. Either way, not good.

I would advise everyone to avoid cities and large events until further notice.