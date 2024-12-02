The Deep State are Panicking About Ukraine

⚠️FLASHBACK⚠️

Nov. 16, 2016, just two weeks after Trump was elected, Biden calls then Ukrainian President, Poroshenko.

Biden was extremely nervous about Trump becoming “sophisticated enough” to understand where the money was going in Ukraine.

Biden then threatened Poroshenko by saying that his “economic and physical security” depended on pushing the Privat Bank loan forward, confirming that Poroshenko was subservient to the Obama administration. Biden tasked Poroshenko with covering up these tracks, and preventing Trump from understanding where US taxpayer funds were ending up in Ukraine.

The Dems then lost their minds and impeached Trump, when he called Ukraine asking questions about this exact scheme. It had nothing to do with Trump’s crimes. It was about preventing Trump from looking into their crimes.

Hunter’s recent pardon, is also about covering up this exact scheme, hence why Joe began the pardon starting in 2014, exactly when Hunter began securing US funding in Ukraine.

The Deep State REALLY do not want Trump to find out about where the money is going in Ukraine. Why? Because they have something to hide, and it’s a lot more than just money laundering.

Clip is from reporting by Chanel Rion on OANN