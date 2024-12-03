The Enemy Told Me Everything

People ask me all the time how I got so deep into Ukraine, and how I knew to look where I was looking.

The enemy told me.

They told on themselves, when they unleashed an Orwellian censorship campaign on me, for getting too close to the answer.

Their panic showed me the way.

I wrote one viral Twitter thread about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, it caused a global media stir, I was nuked on all social media simultaneously, IP addresses blacklisted, MSM/fact-checkers wrote hundreds of articles ‘debunking’ me, and the US government started wiping their own embassy pages where I got the information. Only for Victoria Nuland herself to prove me correct, just a couple weeks later in public testimony.

At that moment in February 2022, I knew that I had stumbled onto something way bigger than I had ever imagined, and found myself right in the middle of it. So I abandoned my job, dedicated everything to independent journalism, and I’ve been hellbent on exposing it ever since.

The enemy’s reaction confirmed they were desperate to cover this up for whatever reason, and destroyed my life for getting too close to their secret. You receive the most flak when over the target, and boy, did I receive a lot of flak.

So if you’re ever wondering why it is I’m obsessed with Ukraine, it’s because the enemy told me that this is what they fear most.

It’s not a guess.