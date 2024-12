Covid propagandist, Leana Wen, is back on corporate news demanding we test and vaccinate Americans for Bird Flu before Trump reclaims office.

I have no idea if Bird Flu is an actual threat, I’m saying the Deep State are a threat to manufacture another pandemic so they can obstruct Trump’s presidency AGAIN.

It doesn’t even have to be real for them to implement lockdowns. Fear and perception is the only thing they need.

They are going to try it again.