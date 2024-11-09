The Stars are Aligning for the Reckoning

Vivek speaks on Trump’s mandate, and how the current environment is suitable for an unprecedented reckoning on the bureaucracy.

This is what we have been waiting for. Trump has control of all 3 branches, and has overwhelming public approval. He has the political ammunition to actually drain the swamp, he has the surrounding cast to pull it off, and he has the precedent established because the Dems are the ones who started going after political enemies first. They can’t cry “political weaponization” after what they did to Trump.

Now the public are awake, the corporate media is dead, and they are not only more willing to accept a reckoning, they are actively calling for it. As compared to 2016, the public were still mostly asleep, the corporate media had full control of the narrative, and the masses would have erupted into violence if Trump arrested anyone. The landscape has changed. A window is now open.

I can’t definitively confirm that the reckoning will happen, but all the stars are aligning. If it was ever going to happen, it’s now. We have all the pieces in place. Now it’s just up to Trump and co. to execute.