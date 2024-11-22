The US are Instigating War with Russia

Unfortunately, many still wrongly believe that Russia are the aggressors.

The US overthrew Ukraine via color revolution, took control via proxy, built a standing army on Russia’s border, supplied them with NATO weapons and training, and are now launching US missiles into Russia.

How would you feel if Russia overthrew Canada via color revolution, took control of their government via proxy, built a massive army on our border, gave them Russian missiles, and then helped Canada shoot those missiles inside the United States? Because that’s what the US just did to Russia.

Remember the Cuban missile crisis? The US had a hard red line for the Soviet Union, that they could NOT put nuclear missiles within range to strike the US. We almost went to direct kinetic war with Russia over the situation.

Now the US, by control of the Deep State, put missiles and armies on Russia’s border, after Putin told us for decades that it was a hard red line for them, just like it’s a red line for the US.

The US are the aggressors. They ignored all the attempts at diplomacy, they ignored Russia’s warnings, brought war to Russia’s doorstep, and now Putin is backed into a corner. He does not want this war, he just wants NATO missiles and armies away from his border, which historically, is a fairly reasonable request.

If you still think that Russia moved into Ukraine “unprovoked”, you are brainwashed.