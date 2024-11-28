Trump and Putin Will Prevent WW3

EYES ON! 👀

Putin says that Trump will find a solution to the ongoing conflict, and that he believes Trump’s life is STILL in danger after multiple assassination attempts.

Putin says that the Deep States’ actions have been “uncivilized”, and that their behavior is too low, even for Russian gangsters, who do not bring family members into business.

Based on these statements, I think it’s safe to assume that Trump and Putin are indeed in contact with one another, and are negotiating to find a solution to the rising provocations from Ukraine/US/NATO.

Putin knows he just has to hold off until Trump is sworn in, and the threat of nuclear war will be over, the conflict in Ukraine will be over, and NATO’s expansion will be over.

I’ve been saying for years that Putin is an enemy of the Deep State, and he just proved it again.

Trump and Putin will stop WW3.