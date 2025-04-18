Playback speed
Trump Continues to Squeeze Zelensky

Clandestine
Apr 18, 2025
4
16
Trump threatens walking away from Ukraine/Russia negotiations!

This will force Zelensky to stop playing games and come to the negotiating table ready for peace, or Trump will just let the situation be, no more funding for Ukraine, and Russia will overwhelm them.

Either Zelensky does what Trump says, or Trump will let Putin kill him. Simple as that. Ukraine will collapse rapidly without US funding, weaponry, intelligence, ammunition, etc.

Trump clarifies that he thinks he will get the situation resolved, but he has said many times, that you have to be willing to walk away from negotiations, which grants him additional leverage.

Trump holds the cards, and will continue to squeeze Zelensky until he submits. If Zelensky does not want to submit, then Putin will take him via force.

As I have said time and time again, Zelensky is a dead man walking. There is no scenario in which he escapes.

