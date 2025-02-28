Playback speed
Trump Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine!

Clandestine
Feb 28, 2025
5
31
Transcript

🔥Trump goes scorched earth!🔥

Trump is demanding an immediate ceasefire, and he is not interested in talking with Zelensky until he is ready for peace.

Trump says that either Zelensky agrees to a ceasefire, “or we let him fight it out”.

“Without us, he doesn’t win”.

Trump has taken off the gloves and is done with the games. Either Zelensky surrenders, or Trump will just cut off all funds and weapons, Putin will take all of Ukraine, and Zelensky is a dead man.

This is EXACTLY what I voted for!

