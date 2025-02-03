Playback speed
Trump is Cutting Off the Head of the Snake

Clandestine
Feb 03, 2025
Press Sec. Leavitt highlights the insane DEI/Trans agenda that the USAID funds overseas under the guise of “foreign aid”.

Not only is the USAID a slush fund for the Deep State to enrich themselves, it’s also a weapon to push their global agenda, and infect nations with their radical Left-wing policies.

They were using our tax dollars to incorporate DEI around the world, and brainwash the youth of other nations to believe in the 2SLGBTQIA+ insanity.

Essentially, the USAID is the money source that funds virtually all Deep State projects around globe. The USAID is source of their influence and power, hence why Trump is purging it.

Trump is cutting off the head of the snake.

