Trump is Honing in on Offshore Gain of Function Research!

Clandestine
Jan 23, 2025
Fox News discuss WSJ report about upcoming Trump EO banning US funding being used for gain of function!

If Trump’s team follows this trail, they will end up in Ukraine, at Hunter Biden’s Metabiota, with virologist Nathan Wolfe.

I’m 100% certain that Trump already knows this, and I’m also very confident that this upcoming gain of function EO, is part of the ongoing negotiations with Russia and Putin’s desire to hold the US/Ukraine/NATO accountable for their bioweapon production.

This is also what Fauci and Hunter’s pardons are about, hence why they begin in 2014, when Obama offshored gain of function research, his CIA/State Dept took over Ukraine via color revolution, and Hunter began securing US funds for gain of function research in Ukraine.

All roads will end up in Ukraine 2014. There you will find the key to the entire geopolitical chess board, the creation of SARS-CoV-2, and proof that US oligarchs, USGov entities, NGOs, engaged in crimes against humanity.

This is what we are headed for. This is the epicenter of the Deep State crime syndicate.

