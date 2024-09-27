Trump Meets with Zelensky and the Deep State are Terrified

If you were wondering why they are trying to kill Trump, this is why.

Trump is about to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. This means the military industrial complex lose their cash cow, and the CIA lose their offshore proxy.

This is why they impeached Trump as soon as he started digging into where the money was going in Ukraine. Trump did not commit any crime. All he did was get too close to finding out what was going on.

And now if Trump does win the election and does negotiate an end to conflict and the end the flow of money, as he claims, then the public will see that Trump is the peacekeeper, and the Biden regime were the ones who instigated this war.

And one of the stipulations Putin will demand in order to come to an agreement, will include a full-scale UN security council investigation of US bioweapon development in Ukraine. Putin and his military have been demanding it at the UN for years now, and the US veto every attempt. Given RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been extremely vocal about this subject, it’s very likely if Trump wins, that his administration will not only agree with Putin in this regard, but assist him in exposing and resolving this threat to humanity.

This is what’s at stake. This is why the Dems seeing Trump talking to Zelensky is their worst nightmare. If Ukraine falls, the Deep State face extinction.