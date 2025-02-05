Trump Says US Will Take Over Gaza Strip

Alright, here’s my take on Trump’s announcement about the Gaza Strip:

Trump points out how the last 100 years have been nothing but violence, and rather than continue this vicious cycle, Trump is exploring a more permanent plan for peace.

The Deep State thrive on instability and war. They like Israel and Palestine being in an endless state of conflict, so they can justify endless foreign aid for weapons, humanitarian aid, etc., which they launder. By finding a permanent solution for peace and bringing lasting stability to the region, the Deep State are unable to operate.

Trump also highlights how the main goal is to ultimately stop the killing. Perhaps the best thing for the People of Israel, Palestine, and the world, is for these two nations to have some distance from each other, because clearly, they cannot coexist peacefully.

That’s not to say I think Israel or Hamas are the “good guys”. I side with the innocent People on all sides, and simply wish for the slaughter to end. I think Israel is a corrupt and oppressive to the Palestinians, yet Hamas committed heinous acts of terror. The only “good guys” in my eyes are the civilians who just want to live in peace.

However, I’m not overly fond of the idea of forcing the Palestinian People away from their homeland, but I also do not have a better solution. The Palestinian People are being exterminated, Gaza is already a pile of rubble, and the Palestinians are essentially prisoners of an apartheid state. Something has to change. I’d argue moving the Israeli People might be the better idea, but I don’t make the decisions.

Also, this very well could be a Trump negotiation tactic to get the Islamic nations in the region to be more willing to come to the table, similar to how Trump used tariffs as a negotiation tool. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Perhaps there’s a lot that we do not know.

In conclusion, I think Trump has proven to us he has a vision, a plan, he has good intentions, and he is set on destroying the Deep State. I mean the man is literally purging the FBI, CIA, USAID, and Dept. of Education as we speak.

Do I fully understand this plan for Gaza? Absolutely not, but I think Trump has earned the benefit of the doubt, and we should all wait to see how it plays out before declaring that the sky is falling.