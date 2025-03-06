Trump Suggests Larger Conspiracy Regarding Assassination Attempts

Trump says that next week, he will receive a report about both of his assassination attempts.

Trump seems to already know something, and repeatedly brings up the second assassin and his “six cellphones” that had “foreign apps” and “strange markings”.

Trump plainly suggests that there is possibly a larger conspiracy at hand. Given the second assassin, Ryan Routh, was openly pro-Ukraine, traveled to Ukraine in 2022 during the war, and tried to help recruit Americans to fight in Ukraine, there’s a very obvious prime suspect as to which foreign nation(s) could have been assisting Routh.

In addition to Routh’s affiliation with Ukraine, we have now seen Trump cut off funding to Ukraine, is looking to pull out of NATO, and is looking to audit where the money went in Ukraine. With the benefit of hindsight, it’s now incontrovertible that those who stood to benefit most from Trump losing the 2024 election, were Zelensky and his NATO/Democrat handlers.

Zelensky, and his NATO/Democrat handlers, have been using US funding for Ukraine to enrich themselves to the tune of hundreds of billions. They knew if Trump won, the flow of money would be shut off, their money laundering operation would be shut down, and Trump would uncover their criminality in Ukraine.

I don’t have any direct evidence that Ukraine/NATO were involved in Trump’s assassination attempt, but if there is a broader conspiracy, Ukraine/NATO would undoubtedly be suspect #1, given they had the most to gain from Trump’s potential assassination.