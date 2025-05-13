Trump’s Historic Speech in Saudi Arabia

Share this postClandestine’s NewsletterTrump’s Historic Speech in Saudi ArabiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript300Share this postClandestine’s NewsletterTrump’s Historic Speech in Saudi ArabiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore935Trump’s Historic Speech in Saudi ArabiaClandestineMay 13, 2025300Share this postClandestine’s NewsletterTrump’s Historic Speech in Saudi ArabiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore935ShareTranscriptHoly shit…Trump just shut the door on the age of globalism and US interventionism, slams the Deep State Libs and Neocons, and is promoting a lasting peace in the Middle East.Every anti-Trump narrative just went up in flames.🔥It’s happening🔥Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postClandestine’s NewsletterTrump’s Historic Speech in Saudi ArabiaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreClandestine’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsClandestineRecent PostsTulsi is Investigating US-Funded Biolabs!May 1 • ClandestineTrump’s Next Target: Sanctuary CitiesApr 28 • ClandestinePutin Gifts Trump Iconic Painting!Apr 22 • ClandestineTrump Continues to Squeeze Zelensky Apr 18 • ClandestineREAL ID is About Election Integrity Apr 14 • ClandestineTulsi Drops Subtle Bombshell!Apr 10 • ClandestineWhy is Trump Calling Today “Liberation Day”?Apr 2 • Clandestine
Share this post