Trump’s Next Target: Sanctuary Cities

HOLY SHIT 👀

Trump will soon sign an EO cracking down on sanctuary cities, including “state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws”.

Trump is about to start clearing out sanctuary cities, and WILL arrest officials if they obstruct.

This announcement comes with Homan standing in the shot, right after he just helped arrest the Wisconsin judge that obstructed ICE and the NM judge harboring an illegal gang member. Homan’s presence here is not an accident. Trump and his team are sending a message.

The deportation effort has only just begun, and Trump’s administration just proved they are willing to arrest activist government officials who get in the way,

It’s about to go down!