Trump’s plan for Gaza is starting to make more sense.

Trump is negotiating plans to have neighboring nations such as Jordan and Egypt, take in the Palestinians.

He highlights how the people in Gaza are “living in hell”, and he’s right. They claim it’s an “open-air prison”, and Trump is offering a solution to get them out and relocate them.

Yes there is an argument that this is ethnic cleansing, but I don’t know what better solution there is. Is staying in Gaza under the rule of Hamas and Israel, really what’s best for the people of Gaza?

The alternative is moving the Israeli’s out of the Middle East, but wouldn’t that also then ethnic cleansing?

Or do we just let them stay next to each other and keep killing each other, causing instability in the region, and threatening larger scale global war?

Trump’s solution at least stops the killing, and creates a better life for the people of Gaza. I mean they literally claim it’s a giant concentration camp, and Trump is offering them a ticket out of there, and people are still mad about it.

My point is, that all sides are not going to be happy in whatever happens, but at least Trump is working towards a lasting and peaceful solution, because the strategy of letting them live next to each other is clearly not working.

As for the US “taking” Gaza after all is said and done, I’m not so sure about that aspect of the plan, but suppose it’s better than Israel taking it. What I do know, is that Trump has shown us he is sincere in his mission to defeat the deep state and bring peace, so I trust him and his team to find a solution.

If Trump’s plan does not work, then we are right back where we started, and they can go back to killing each other.