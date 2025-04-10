Playback speed
Tulsi Drops Subtle Bombshell!

Clandestine
Apr 10, 2025
7
50
Transcript

🔥MUST WATCH🔥

DNI Gabbard dropped some subtle bombshells on Hannity last night.

She says that ACCOUNTABILITY for political weaponization of the intelligence community is the objective of the DIG task force.

She says we have seen plenty of evidence that our intelligence agencies were weaponized against President Trump, but that they are looking for documents that show proof of “INTENT” that would be required for US Attorneys to build cases, and she even says that there might already be cases being worked on.

Tulsi just revealed that they are building cases against elements within the intelligence community for political weaponization, specifically the Russian collusion hoax, also known as TREASON!

Tulsi’s usage of the language “intent” is VERY important, and proves Tulsi and her team are not just looking to declassify some documents, they are looking to find evidence the DOJ can use to PROSECUTE!

This is HUGE!

