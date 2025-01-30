Tulsi is Indirectly Asked About the US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine

It was subtle, but Tulsi was indirectly asked about her speaking out on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine 👀

Sen. Bennet (D-CO), very carefully asks Tusli about her stance on Russia’s “legitimate security concerns” and how she is repeating Russia’s justification for invading Ukraine, which includes their accusations of US-funded bioweapon development in Ukraine.

Bennet is consciously avoiding saying any buzzwords like “biolab”, or “bioweapons”, because the Dems know that people like me are waiting for them to bring it up. They are being very careful about how they question her about this subject, without bringing more attention to the secret they are already desperately trying to cover up.