Tulsi Sworn-In as DNI and Negotiations with Russia Pick Up Steam!

Clandestine
Feb 12, 2025
After swearing Tulsi in as DNI, Trump says that he spoke with both Putin and Zelensky, and says everyone wants peace.

Notice the timeline: Soon after Tulsi was confirmed this morning, Trump started posting about the ongoing negotiations with Russia.

Are they related? Perhaps.

Maybe Trump was waiting for his highest-ranking intelligence position to be officially confirmed before proceeding to this next phase of the negotiations with Russia/Ukraine.

Given Tulsi’s comments on the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, and the establishment’s claims that she is a Russian asset, it seems there might be some strategic timing going on here by Trump. A lot of dots are connecting.

